Books are a constant companion, a beloved friend, and a necessity in my field of work because I'm constantly writing and therefore I must constantly read.

I started reading quite early, courtesy of my mother who bought me books and ignited my love for them. I had probably read every fairy tale ever written by the time I was seven. I love stories as I often get lost in their wonderful worlds. I read to be entertained, challenged, learn new things, and appreciate different experiences

I read an average of a book a week, or two if the story is engaging enough and my schedule allows it. I have to create time to read, so usually in the evening or just before bedtime. I always carry the book I'm reading with me everywhere I go, so I always read in transit or when I'm waiting for, say, a meeting to start (yay Kindle!)

Best book I have read? It's incredibly hard to pick just one. Top of mind would be I Know This Much is True by Wally Lamb and Hum if You Don't Know the Words by Bianca Marais. My favourite Kenyan reads are Havoc of Choice by Wanjiru Koinange and Dance of the Jacaranda by Peter Kimani.

In 2019, I started Nairobi Book Love after realising I had stopped reading as much as I used to and as a way to keep myself accountable. I also wanted to read outside my comfort zones and meet new people. So I opened the page on Instagram and invited people to join. We are between 12 and 30 depending on the season. We have about 12 consistent members and others who join in when their schedules allow it.

At Nairobi Book Love, we read all genres from psychology, and thrillers to science fiction and everything in between.

Our May Book of the Month is “She Would Be King” by Wayétu Moore. It's a retelling of how Liberia was formed, with a lot of magic realism. I love stories steeped in history, especially when they incorporate real-life events. The book club also has a podcast, Nairobi Book Love the Podcast, where I discuss books and interview authors.