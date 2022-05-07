My wife works away from home, I am worried she’s cheating as she rarely visits

Q: My wife and I married seven years ago and it was a dream come true for the both of us. Later, she was offered a job far from our matrimonial home and infrequently came home. Our relationship was strained due to the distance and her many working hours. Whenever I insisted that I go over, she could tell me that she was busy. At one particular time, she came home and I decided to go through her iPad. I bumped into a suggestive picture she had sent to a man; this was followed by more. Although the chats I got didn’t reveal any sexual encounter between the two, they left me with a lot of mistrust. I have tried many times to have discussions with her but she either says that she is sick or needs rest. Recently, she came to me saying that she is depressed and I am trying to help her, but I am also sinking. What should I do? Please help Auntie.

A: I can sense a lot of devastation in you and I really empathize with you. The evidence that you got from your wife’s chats and photos is an indication that she is having another man in her life either to flirt with or as a sexual partner. The communication between you and your wife seems to be below par, which explains why you are stuck on this issue. It is important your wife knows that she has to come clean with you and explain what drove her to this behaviour. While I understand that she may be in too much pain and guilt to face her own behaviour, let alone talk to you about it; she should also realise that it is very necessary if you are to ever move on. What I mean is, for you and the marriage to heal, you need her honesty through open communication- to explain her actions and also decide if she is ready to recommit to the marriage. Her feigning of sickness when you start the discussion could be a defense mechanism to avoid proper communication on this issue. As you wrote, this has really messed up your emotions and as such, you can only solve this by facing the matter head-on. You may consider involving a mediator in your talk if there is some difficulty between both of you. Note that you also need to take your own time to focus on yourself and not on all of her drama. It may be impossible to be in the position of trying to save or rescue her. Especially not while you're still struggling to heal your own emotional wounds inflicted by her betrayal. You need to allow yourself to feel angry and any other emotions that have come up for you. You may consider visiting a counsellor. Wishing you the best.