My wife went off sex after giving birth two years ago, what should I do?

My wife went off sex after giving birth two years ago, what should I do? Photo | Photosearch

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • My wife had a very difficult pregnancy with our child and ended up having an emergency C section. She was so scared and convinced herself that she was going to die.


My wife had a very difficult pregnancy with our child and ended up having an emergency C section. She was so scared and convinced herself that she was going to die.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.