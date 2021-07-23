My wife’s business came in handy when I lost my job due to Covid

Aurelius Mukuna is the new Director of Sales for Park Inn by Radisson Nairobi, an upper-midscale, full service hotel

I have just joined Park Inn. This appointment, for me, is a culmination of a collection of dreams and aspirations. I started out as an aircraft maintenance technician then fell in love with sales within the internet service provision sector, before venturing into hotel sales. My career has not been a walk in the park. However, I have always been surrounded with overwhelming support. My wife and kids are my biggest cheerleaders. They give me the will to challenge myself. But, I have also been fortunate to serve under leaders who have given me the opportunity and support necessary for growth.

I aspire to continuously improve and influence the same growth on others. I have always relied on objective feedback to identify potential areas of development, and I never shy away from seeking help. I believe in cross-functional collaboration and its potential to offer a 360-degree view of the organisation. But above all, my secret weapon has been my support system comprising family, friends and colleagues.

I don’t believe there’s a secret or a formula to wealth creation. I consider myself very blessed to have been exposed to many good opportunities. I believe such opportunities come to one for a reason, so I never take them for granted. One’s willingness to step out of their comfort zone, take up extra responsibilities for purposes of personal or professional development prepares them for greater rewards.

Surround yourself with those who challenge you to be better. Don’t take unnecessary credit, invest in the future. You will not always be productive. Also, access to credit facilities is not necessarily a license to borrow without planning. That is a lesson I wish I learnt much earlier in my career.

In 2020, the hotel I was working for was forced to permanently cease operations, rendering hundreds of employees jobless. Fortunately, I had been supporting my wife’s events planning business, so getting into it fulltime didn’t feel awkward. I cannot overemphasise the value of a supportive spouse. We quickly explored opportunities to diversify from event décor to interior décor, a decision that paid off.

I should have probably taken bigger risks earlier on in my career. There were always voices around me pointing out that I had potential but I have always hesitated. Now I know that I should have taken the leap much earlier. However, I am also alive to the fact that my time of indecision allowed me a chance to make my mistakes and learn from them without fatally injuring my career.

I prefer investing in money markets as opposed to leaving funds in the account lying idle. The security on deposits, low risk options, relatively higher interest rates and accessibility of the funds makes it all convenient.