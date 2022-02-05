My wife of 17 years lied that she was a virgin, I feel cheated

My wife of 17 years lied that she was a virgin, I feel cheated. Photo | Photosearch

By  Truphena Wakaba

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

The problem is I can't cope with the reality that she lied to me she was a virgin. I have some strange imaginations of them getting intimate.

Q: I have been married for 17 years and we have two sons. I'm a staunch Christian having been brought up by a bishop's father. I believed that sex before marriage is a sin and prayed for a pure girl to marry. I was a virgin before I wed. Three months ago, my wife received a long call from a man and it sounded like a close friend. I questioned her about it and we started arguing. She then confessed that he was her first boyfriend and they were intimate. I felt cheated. She asked for forgiveness and promised to discontinue her communication with him. The problem is I can't cope with the reality that she lied to me she was a virgin. I have some strange imaginations of them getting intimate. How do I cope with this news?

