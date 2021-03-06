My wife moved out of our bedroom

Most couples don't realize the complexities that come with sleeping on the same bed. PHOTO|NATION

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • Joshua’s wife has moved from their bedroom
  • After a visit to the sexology clinic, I concluded that the couple was facing two issues that needed to be resolved: erectile dysfunction and difficulty sharing the marital bed


Joshua is a troubled man. He is at a loss, as to how to deal with the issue of his wife opting out of their marital bed. He is at the sexology clinic because of this very reason.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.