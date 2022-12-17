My wife has had four miscarriages in 15 months, should I divorce her?

I had been in a relationship with a certain woman for five years. In July last year, I decided to marry her.

In the 15 months of our stay, she has had four miscarriages. I'm now in a dilemma as to whether I should divorce and marry another woman or just go for a second wife and keep them both.

Bear in mind that I have been paying her school fees and she's starting her final year in January.

I really need some deep advice here!





Readers’ Advice

You aren't mature enough to be a husband, that's why you:

1. Want to leave a woman because of miscarriages instead of taking her to a gynaecologist.

2. Jump to tell us about spending on her education and that's the reason you may opt to hold onto her and marry a second wife.

Boss, take your wife for a proper medical investigation first.

- Velma Kadiori





What's the issue here? Fees, miscarriage, polygamy or divorce?

Choose one fight, but let your “daughter” complete her studies, she will eventually find the love of her life.

- Elly Mark Ondieki





Come on, looking for an easy way out?

Discuss the issue with her, go see a specialist then agree on a way forward, unless it wasn't love in the first place!

- Juanitha Chebeth Kitur





Marry another woman, the second will give birth and will 'unlock' the first one to give birth. It is very practical in the Kalenjin culture

- GK Kechwo Ole Motuiyo





I am trying to understand the role of school fees in this situation...

- Robert Wanga





15 months, four pregnancies? That woman needs to divorce you. She should get another man who doesn't see her as just a baby-making machine.

- Wambui Miami





Let’s all ask ourselves, do people marry to have children? Do you have any idea whether the Rhesus factor could be an issue? And would you want the same done to your daughter? Man up and seek doctor’s opinion.

- Vicky Chebaibai Gitonga





Expert’s Take

I have read your story and one thing sticks out, that is the miscarriages in that time period of 15 months. Unless your motives of having a baby are transactional, you should both consult a medical expert in that area who can advise further on the probability of that occurrence.

When you say you decided to marry her after five years and that you are paying for her education, have you committed to those actions with conditions? And if so, is she aware of the conditions?

Seeking out another woman to have your child might not give you peace of mind nor give stability to your family setting. You and your wife need a candid conversation about the future and establish whether you have a mutual goal to share in life together.

- Relationship counsellor Maurice Matheka





Next week’s dilemma

I am 31 years old and currently dating this beautiful 24-year-old lady. I love her so much and I can't imagine my life without her. We knew each other back on campus as friends.

After school, she came to Nairobi for a job and that is when we started dating. I however have these insecurities as my hustle is not quite stable yet. I fear I may lose her as she comes from quite a demanding family. I feel that soon, she will feel I don't help her enough and may walk away. Should I walk away before she does? I fear heartbreaks.



