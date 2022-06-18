My wife got a three-year work contract abroad. How do I survive without intimacy?

Q: Hello, I'm Jeff from Thika. I am 28 and have been happily married for the past five years. We are blessed with one child. Recently my wife was offered an opportunity to travel for a three-year contract in Abu Dhabi. I feel that the duration will be too long since we won't travel together. Is there a way I can break the boredom since I feel three years without intimacy is really a big hit for me? This is also considering that we had planned on having a second born in 2026.





A: There are many challenges to maintaining a successful long-distance relationship but remember there are many couples who have been able to do it and you can as well. You seem to imagine so much of what will happen in your wife’s absence even when you are not there yet. You see, it is easy to let your thoughts run wild but they only hurt you more. Therefore, you should not contaminate your relationship but instead, try to find ways to calm your thinking. You may do this by talking about your concerns at an appropriate time with your wife and knowing that these kinds of relationships are difficult for most people.

To avoid boredom, you should plan to check-in and catch up with each other every day. Spend at least 30 minutes at the end of each day to share what is happening in each other’s world. Build on your “love map” as you grow in your understanding of your partner and what she is experiencing. From your wife's work schedule, check when she is on leave and when you can meet either here or in Abu Dhabi. Create time to have regular time together in person. If hard-pressed for intimacy explore how you can use technology to meet this need, for example, you can try phone or video sex and even sexting.

For now, do not dwell on how hard it is, rather, make memories for the future. Wishing you success.

For feedback to the editor email [email protected]