My wife gave her year-long salary to her pastor, despite me and the children lacking

I'm a father of two boys. I married my wife when she had one boy with who we bonded so well that we became more than friends. I have taken care of that boy more than my own son. When our young boy was one year and a half my wife got a job in Saudi Arabia through my cousin and I paid for everything for her to travel.

For the first three months, she was able to send some money home. I was working and I didn't depend on her that much. But after three months’ things changed and my wife said that her salary was delayed. Since I had funds I supported the children as they lived with my mum in the village. Last year, I lost my job due to Covid and my wife still claimed that she had not received her salary for 13 months. I was forced to go back to the village and I started doing casual jobs to care for our children. But I came to discover that my wife had been sending money to my pastor who is married to my sister. What pained me most is that when things were hard for me, the Pastor knew it yet he said nothing despite us being very close. I had an accident and I requested my wife's help but she told the pastor not to send me anything.

When the time came for her to come back to Kenya, I picked her at the airport and we went home to see the children. That's when I discovered that she had given out her whole pay to the church as a sacrifice. I stayed silent because she is a drama queen. Since she came back I have not had any peace, and the pain is eating me up and I feel like I can burst. I have tried to look for jobs abroad, but I have not been lucky. I am pained and feel betrayed and things are getting worse. I don't want to break my marriage since I don't want to bring up my boys without their mother. I am seeking your advice and for well-wishers who can help me get a job or a way to go out there and make a living. I will really appreciate it. Abel









READERS ADVICE





Children should never be a determinant as to whether you'll stay in a marriage or not. It is possible to raise children separately; just like she is doing with her first child.

I'd advise you to pack up and go. Start afresh. There's a possibility she was a drama queen like you put it, with her first lover and that's possibly why she was a single parent yet you chose to ignore the signs.

The earlier you do this, the better for you.

Elias, Mombasa.









I can only imagine how you feel. It is sad to know that when you were in need your wife was channeling money to another place. When you get a job, you will need to have a serious conversation to settle the scores of past events. If not so, the bitterness will persist.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa, Kitale









Greed is what kills the clergy. How can one claim to be a Pastor and be the reason a marriage breaks? No wonder strange things are happening in marriages. You need professional counseling as a way to vent out your frustrations.

Silus Wengu, Eldoret









This is a painful heart killer. I would advise you not to divorce your wife because of church issues. Visit the pastor and try to solve this issue using bible teachings and if that will not help, talk to his church elders to assist.





Martin Mule Mwanthi









Your wife doesn't care much about the children neither does he care about you. She can't even uphold the vows of marriage. The pastor is already coming into your marriage which to me is inappropriate. Ask your wife why she has acted so despite your support. It's clear to me that you still love your wife regardless of her bad deeds so let her know about your feelings to save your marriage.





Kiprotich Aaron













EXPERT'S TAKE





In my opinion, you may be officially married, but at this point, that is more on paper than in reality. A functional marriage goes way beyond your legal bond. The dynamics that form a marriage of friendship and harmony are missing in your case.

Together you can always work out how to co-parent but you will not be effective in providing if your mind is not settled. You cannot afford to be stressed and hope to find an opportunity in that chaos. You can attempt to find closure by asking her why she would put you through all that pain when you were there for her, but you need space to pick up the pieces and reflect on the way forward. You need to press a reset button even if that means leaving your current environment. Well-wishers are not your primary solution. You need to seek a place that delivers both opportunity and positive energy.





Maurice Matheka, Relationships Counsellor













