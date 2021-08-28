My wife gave her year-long salary to her pastor, despite me and the children lacking

My wife gave her year-long salary to her pastor, despite me and the children lacking. Photo | Photosearch

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • I lost my job due to Covid and my wife still claimed that she had not received her salary for 13 months.
  • But I came to discover that my wife had been sending money to my pastor. What pained me most is that when things were hard for me, the Pastor knew it yet he said nothing


I'm a father of two boys. I married my wife when she had one boy with who we bonded so well that we became more than friends. I have taken care of that boy more than my own son. When our young boy was one year and a half my wife got a job in Saudi Arabia through my cousin and I paid for everything for her to travel. 

