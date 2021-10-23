My wife cheated with a neighbour and lied about it, I’m heartbroken but afraid of divorce

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

It's been three weeks now since I discovered that my dear wife has been sleeping with our next-door neighbour who is also a married man. His wife is our close family friend.
Three weeks ago, after work, I was relaxing in our living room when our son ran to me holding my wife's phone. He requested me to set up a game for him. As I was navigating the phone, I stumbled upon a romantic message from our neighbour. I immediately summoned my wife to explain about the content of the message. She claimed that the neighbour has been pestering her for some time but had never met in person and that he picked her number from our gateman. My investigations, however, revealed that the two were seen together in town. When I confronted her again, she confessed meeting up with him but only once. On further prodding, she admitted that in my absence, she spent a night with him in a different town. We had a civil wedding two years ago, although we’ve been married for three years. We are blessed with a two-year-old son.
What hurts me most is the fact that she lied to me to cover up her promiscuous ways. Since then, we have not been in good talking terms. Whenever the idea of divorce comes up, I shed tears because of our son. I do not want him to grow under the care of only one parent. I am truly hurt, and heartbroken beyond imagination. I don't know if I will ever forgive her but at the same time, I don’t see myself leaving her. She is 26, and I am 30. What do I do? 

