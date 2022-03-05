My wife brings up past issues in our conflicts, it's straining our marriage

My wife brings up past issues in our conflicts, it's straining our marriage. Photo | Photosearch

What you need to know:

We are in a come-we-stay relationship, and when I asked her to move out of my house, she refused.

Q: We have been in a relationship with my wife for six years and have been having issues for the better part of the year. We have a one and half-year-old daughter together. The biggest problem is whenever we have an issue it is difficult to solve it because she brings in issues that happened in the past. They make any discussion impossible. I don't have a problem with solving issues personally. Last week I called her as I wanted us to discuss some issues and she couldn't pick up my calls. In the evening she told me that I should stop disturbing her and that she wishes that I am dead. We are in a come-we-stay relationship, and when I asked her to move out of my house, she refused. What should I do? I'm in fear, I don't want to lose my baby. Please advise. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.