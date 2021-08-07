My wife acts distant, locks out intimacy, and I need a sexual release

We've been married for two years now. Before, my wife and I were so close. She always wanted me close to her. But now, she has become distant and doesn't want to have sex with me. I have never been a cheater but I need to release some sexual tension. What should I do?





Yes, I agree that your relationship may not be exactly as it was before marriage but some changes are dangerous.

It may be a sign of the revelation of hidden packages; things she has discovered when she became close to you. Even so, with good communication, you will salvage the situation. Talk to your wife and let her share why she has changed.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa, Kitale.

There are many reasons why your wife is distancing herself from you and denying you conjugal rights. First, she may be experiencing pain when having sex. This might be due to infection of her reproductive system or inadequate lubrication of the birth canal. Secondly, she may have been dealing with rumours of you having sexual escapades with other women, and or she is having an affair herself. Lastly, she may be depressed. That said, it's your responsibility to talk with your wife to find out the root cause of the problem and deal with it.

Cyrus Bonyinyo Gorofani, Likoni

Have a conversation with her. It could be her method of family planning that has caused disinterest or stress and work factors. Either way, have a serious conversation to understand her problem and to know how you can help sort out the issue.

Being faithful in marriage does not guarantee that you will be eating the forbidden fruit effortlessly. These women sometimes are just hard to understand. I was married for 10 good years, faithful and completely loving. But when she decided that I can't have sex with her it was over. The marriage died. We are no longer together. No sex means red flags





Before you release your tension, find out why you are disconnected. A wedding was not going to sustain that closeness you speak of, as it was just an official ceremony to validate your union. Thereafter, it is common for mindsets and perceptions to change and adversely affect a once close friendship. You need to find an appropriate moment and have a non-judgmental candid talk to create a space where you can both lay your cards on the table. In doing so you will be able to find the truth behind your current predicament. Before seeking external thrills that may do more harm attempt to have the sit down with your wife.

My husband of 17 years informed me that he had an affair one and half years ago and fathered a baby. We worked through it, and I decided to stay in the marriage. The mother of the child is in a new relationship.

We have two children who are in their teens and already in high school. I am not interested in raising any more. I have a business to run, friends, hobbies, and leisure activities that I enjoy in my free time, and I'm not giving them up. He told me he plans to have visitation with the baby in our home every other week. I have no objection. In fact, I see it as a perfect opportunity to go on some out-of-town trips with my girlfriends. Our housekeeper is off weekends.

Meanwhile, my husband hasn't a clue what to do. He has never even changed a diaper. I told him he will have to learn quickly or adjust his visitation plans because I am not helping him with his baby. I worked hard while I raised our children and made all the sacrifices. Back then, he refused to step in to help me with our children. Suddenly, his stance on parenting is different now. I'm wondering if I should stay in the marriage.

