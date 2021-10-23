My visit to Goma after the Volcano

View from room balcony at Serena Goma which overlooks Lake Kivu. Photo | Wendy Watta

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

  • If you were a Kenyan child who grew up in the 90s, there’s a good chance that you or your parents were big fans of Lingala music
  • We wanted to hear Lingala and Rhumba music from the source

People generally visit Goma en route to tracking mountain gorillas, climbing Mt. Nyiragongo or trekking in the Rwenzori Mountains. Goma is a busy city in Eastern DRC, and it borders Gisenyi in Rwanda

