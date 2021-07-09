My trademark hijab shows that I am proud of my religion and culture

Nabilah Omar, who prefers the moniker'Queen Nabilah', is a travel, fashion and lifestyle content creator. She has collaborated with international and top brands including L'oreal, Clinique, Esteer Lauder, Mizani, Safaricom.

My style is classy, modest and timeless. Modesty is much bigger than just dressing.

I never leave the house without a hijab or an abaya. The two are must-haves.

Wearing a hijab is part of my identity. It says that I am proud of my religion and culture.

My first camping trip came a few years ago at Camp Carnelley’s in Naivasha.

It was memorable. I wouldn’t trade the cold nights, use of backpacks as pillows, under cooked ‘roast potatoes’ and the sounds of hippos walking at night for anything, I enjoyed every part of the experience.

Being a clean freak, I was very anxious about sleeping outside and not taking a bath for two days at the camp.

I prefer booking my travels with Muslim owned travel agencies. They ensure everything booked is halal, starting with the food served in the hotels and restaurants.

Most of my travels involve local excursions. I have visited Malindi, Watamu Kilifi , Mombasa, Diani , Naivasha , Masaai Mara to mention a few.

My goal is to cross borders. I would love to start with Zanzibar, for the gorgeous beach and culture, then Uganda for the hikes and to see the 'mighty Gorillas.’ This has been on my bucket list for quite some time.

Even with my modest dressing, I haven’t experienced any form of discrimination in the many destinations I have been to. Times and mindsets are changing.

Before embarking on any travel, I curate different outfits depending on the excursion.