My trademark hijab shows that I am proud of my religion and culture

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • I prefer booking my travels with Muslim owned travel agencies. They ensure everything booked is halal, starting with the food served in the hotels and restaurants.


  • Most of my travels involve local excursions. I have visited Malindi, Watamu Kilifi , Mombasa, Diani , Naivasha , Masaai Mara to mention a few.

Nabilah Omar, who prefers the moniker'Queen Nabilah', is a travel, fashion and lifestyle content creator. She has collaborated with international and top brands including L'oreal, Clinique, Esteer Lauder, Mizani, Safaricom.

