My story: The moment I realised my newborn has down syndrome

On July 20 of 2020 Hellen Ayaga, 41, went into labour and just like most mothers-to-be, she looked forward to going back home with a healthy baby. But unfortunately, that was not to be. Her now two-year-old daughter, Yara Kemunto, would, later on, be diagnosed with primary immune deficiency diseases (PIDDs) and down syndrome, a combination of conditions that cast the family into a rollercoaster of uncertainties as they sought medical attention. But despite this, the whole experience has brought the family even closer.





“It was at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and though times were hard considering the restrictions that had been put in place, I was happy that my tedious pregnancy journey had finally come to an end.

My pregnancy was normal. I was so excited and would go for the scan every month. I was certain that I was expecting a healthy baby like my other four children.

I had what seemed to be a normal delivery but initially, there were plans of taking me to the theatre for a caesarian section, because the baby was not progressing into the birth canal, but just as they were planning the transfer, the baby came.

The paediatrician received her at the neonatal ICU, and it was he that first noticed that the baby had some defects in her physical appearance.

The nipples were higher than normal, the ears smaller, and the lines on the palm didn’t appear normal. She has a single palmar crease, a single line that runs across the palm, which is what many children with down syndrome have.

However, to confirm his suspicion, a week later we did a karyotype test where samples were sent from the hospital to India, and two weeks later, the results were positive for trisomy 21 (T21) also referred to as down syndrome.

Down syndrome is a condition that comes with many challenges. Apart from facial deformities, children with this condition have heart and thyroid conditions.

Then there is the challenge of slowness in hitting milestones. Some even take a long time to talk, and of course, when it comes to reading, that also becomes an issue. Yara is two and she’s yet to crawl.

Apart from that, she also has two heart defects; a ventricular septal defect, which is a hole that occurs in the wall (septum) that separates the heart's lower chambers (ventricles) and allows blood to pass from the left to the right side of the heart; and an atrial septal defect (ASD), a hole in the heart between the upper chambers (atria).

By the grace of God, the VSD is closing up though not completely. So at least the doctors have ruled out surgery for that. But the ASD is not showing any signs of closing.

When it was confirmed that my daughter had down syndrome, we weren’t shocked. This is because of what the baby was already going through then. She had already been diagnosed with primary immune deficiency disease (PIDDs), which is a rare genetic disorder that impairs the immune system.

At that point, I was on “autopilot”. I blocked it out. It was my mechanism to cope. We were living in the hospital and I could count the number of times she was home.

For this reason, I didn’t get the time to think about her down syndrome, as I was busy trying to protect her from the dangers of infections due to her PIDDs. Her condition meant that she was very prone to infections, and for this reason, we would go to the hospital once a month.

The first time she came home, we had to transform one bedroom into her ward. The first thing we did was to get a trained nurse to take care of her.

We also got a concentrator, a suction machine, a nebulizer and mobile oxygen cylinders. Also, we live in Ngong, an area that is prone to power blackouts, thus we had to get a generator and all other devices that go with it.

Besides that, we had to change rooms. I had to move from upstairs to a guest bedroom downstairs. It is a special room; kind of separated from the rest of the house.

We had to do this to reduce the probability of exposure to infections. Her room on the other hand had to be constantly disinfected with bleach and steriliser. We also had to use ultraviolet disinfection to kill germs, especially on the wood.

As much as the whole turn of events took a toll on me, my husband was also affected, and the situation hit him faster. He accepted things more quickly and started acting.

He was already in action mode. For instance, during our meetings with the different doctors, I used to be confused because there was so much happening, but for him, he was on to the solutions.

He was reading a lot to understand, and as the doctors were painting a picture for us about the condition, he was asking all the right questions. He took charge, and he has been doing it ever since.

But there are difficult moments for both of us. He also thinks about our daughter’s future. Her inclusion, how people will take her, and what she will be able to do and not do. Basically, about the way people will treat her. Thinking about that has been scary for us.

Even our other children have had their share of challenges as from the first day, they couldn’t mix with her due to the risk of infections.

We were homeschooling them at the time, but I didn’t want to prevent them from living their normal lives. They used to go out and play, but they had to bathe, disinfect and mask up before I would let them near their sister.

They are now faring well but initially, the whole issue had taken a toll on them psychologically and we had to take them through counselling.

We went to the hospital a lot, and our other children would see an ambulance come home to pick up their sibling, and they start doubting my responses as to the true state of her condition. But we’ve been very honest and open with them.

That hasn’t been our only worry. Financially, it has been crazy. At the moment we use roughly Sh250,000 a month on Yara’s health.

We have fundraised but it wasn’t sustainable, however, along the way we were lucky that we got her covered under an international insurance company. This has kept us afloat.

Amidst all this chaos, I had to resign from my job after her birth. I co-founded a project about women’s empowerment, and after the delivery, there were some partnerships we had to do, thus I had to be hands-on at work. I had to balance going in and out of the hospital each day with the work, and sometimes I would sleep after midnight.

This continued for three months, but it wasn’t sustainable. It wasn’t good for me psychologically. I quit the daily running of the organisation and have retained the advisory services.

At the moment I work online. The money isn’t as much but I’m doing it for my mental state.”