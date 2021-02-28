Saturday_Magazine

Prime

My Story: Pauline Buoga, 25: My big breasts made my life a living nightmare

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Pauline Buoga, 25, had Gigantomastia.
  • Gigantomastia is a rare condition characterised by excessive breast growth.
  • It may occur spontaneously, during puberty or pregnancy, or while taking certain medications.

"'Stop slouching, we already see them,' this woman walked over to me and whispered as I walked home from school one day. I was 10 years old then and I had taken notice that my breasts were too big for my age. My classmates had noted too and whenever we went out to play, they would taunt me about the breasts.

