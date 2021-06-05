My sister is jealous of my thriving relationship

Q: I have a big problem with my sister as she shouts at me and accuses me of many things. She has become so sensitive to small things. She lost her job after the Covid-19 outbreak and also broke up with her boyfriend. She is jealous of me because my relationship with my guy is moving on well. I love my sister but she has become too much for me. Last week, I came home and she was very moody. I told her my friends to feel for her after her boyfriend left and she was so mad with me. I hate going home to meet her. Please help me.





A: Your relationship with your sister seems to have been fine until recently, which means there must be underlying reasons that have caused the drift. I suggest you consider where your sister is coming from. For instance, when she is arguing with you or talking in general, pay close attention to what she says, and check her body language. Does she seem stressed out? This will help you see things that may make her mean to you. If you can pick up on the reasons why your sister is upset, you might be able to address the problems in your relations. Your sister is going through a loss— she lost her job and also her boyfriend. This could be the reason why she has become moody. She is projecting her anger on you.

She may have been mad at the mention of your friends' sympathies as she perceives it as you discussing her with them. It's wise to avoid particular topics of conversation with her; for example, if she asks you about your day, you can say something harmless and change the topic. While she deals with her issues, agree on specific boundaries. Think about what she is doing that makes you feel stressed or uncomfortable.

If she makes you uncomfortable, this might be a sign that she is being unfair to you. Break down the things that go wrong in your relationship and come up with the actions to take. If your relationship continues to worsen, you may consider talking through a family mediator.





