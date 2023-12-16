My salon business collapsed, now I’m stuck with loans

I am 29, single and without a child. I earn net salary of Sh35,000. Every month, I use Sh10,000 on rent, Sh9,000 on meals, Sh1,150 on cooking gas, Sh1,000 to settle power bills, Sh600 for my water bill, Sh9,000 for my Sacco loan, Sh4,000 for transport, Sh2,000 for my hair and nails maintenance, Sh3,000 for new clothes, Sh5,000 for tithe, and I send Sh2, 000 to my mum. I spend the rest on airtime and minor emergencies.

I regret taking a two-year loan of Sh200,000 in January to start a side salon business that collapsed after six months. I have received notice from my landlord that rent will increase to Sh11,000 beginning January.

I would like to pay off the loan quickly and save at least Sh400,000 so that I can acquire a small plot in Kiambu. How can I achieve this? - Anna

Dominic Karanja - Financial and investments consultant

Don’t let the burden of living costs dictate your life choices. Consider making tough decisions regarding your lifestyle and spending patterns. You monthly expenses amount to Sh46,750, resulting in a recurring shortfall even if we assume that your loan repayment is deducted through the checkoff system.

I guess that the tithe is about 10 per cent of your gross income thus you could be earning a gross salary of approximately Sh57,000 so that after statutory deductions of Sh12,200 and loan instalment of Sh9,400 you are left with a net salary of Sh35,000.

To effectively manage your finances, draft a comprehensive financial plan, along with a budget. I recommend the 50:30:20 budgeting rule where 50 per cent of your monthly income is allocated to needs, 30 per cent to wants, and 20 per cent to savings and investments. Identify non-essential expenses that you can reduce without affecting your living standard.

Currently, you are spending Sh25,750 on your needs (rent, food, cooking gas, electricity, water, and transport) against an expected target of Sh17,500, and Sh12,000 on your wants against expected target of Sh10,500. On average you will spend 50 per cent of your income on food, transport and housing ,which can be broken down as follows: 25-35 per cent on housing, five to 15 per cent on transport and 10-15 per cent on food. However, you are currently spending 33 per cent on rent and utilities, 29 per cent on food when you add the cost of cooking gas, and 11 per cent on transport.

Consider moving to a cheaper house so that you can reduce your housing costs to 25 per cent to enable you save Sh2,850 per month. Explore cost-cutting on meals by bringing lunch from home, thus saving Sh3,750 monthly. Optimise usage of cooking gas to save at least Sh1,000 per month, and find ways to reduce transportation costs, potentially saving Sh500 monthly.

Reassess expenses on new clothes, hair and nails maintenance to save at least Sh2,000 per month. Consider setting up an emergency fund that can take care of at least six months of your expenses. Additionally, explore investing in education to enhance your skills to make yourself more marketable in the job market. Explore other sources of income that can complement your current salary.

Avoid regretting your choice to invest in the salon business. Instead, perceive it as a valuable lesson that can serve as a guide for your future investment decisions. Consider liquidating any remaining assets from the failed business so that you do not lose everything.

With eleven instalments already settled, your loan balance at the end of the year will be around Sh114,300. Increasing your monthly loan repayment to Sh15,000 can expedite the loan settlement, allowing you to complete payments within eight months. To access a loan of Sh200,000 from the Sacco, you must have saved over Sh67,000.

To actualise your goal of owning a plot, consider increasing your Sacco savings.