My new boyfriend had to break down my walls

My ideal man is one who sees me beyond my physical appearance and who isn’t afraid to support my dreams no matter what they are.





It was not easy falling in love again. I had built walls so high because of my pain but my new boyfriend managed to break them down. He is my best friend and my greatest supporter.





An important lesson I have learnt in the last five years is that you cannot control what other people do or think of you. Whatever the case might be, never make enemies with yourself-you are your own best friend first.

Your happiness is your job, if you achieve that, then you can attract someone who adds happiness to your life as a bonus.





I recently vacationed in Columbia. It’s one of the most beautiful, misunderstood and underrated holiday destinations. The capital, Bogotá -has Nairobi weather but it has beautiful hills.





I have had difficulties with my weight because of my eating habits and medication, but the most important thing is that I am at my healthiest with a perfect peace of mind.





I have customised who tags me on Instagram, because people make a habit of tagging me on negative content.

Majority of Kenyans on social media are full of hatred and are abusive to people they don’t even know. They are only projecting what’s within them.





How fake or real is life on social media? Well, how I see it, is that’s it’s a mixture of all. Personally, I keep it real.





I do not categorise my friends. I take on all of them individually as they come.





My sons are my greatest gifts from heaven, charming, kind, polite, very loving and my reasons why.

