My new boyfriend had to break down my walls

Maureen Waititu is a popular Nairobi-based Digital content creator and a former model. Photo | Pool

By  Thomas Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maureen Waititu is a popular Nairobi based Digital content creator and a former model

My ideal man is one who sees me beyond my physical appearance and who isn’t afraid to support my dreams no matter what they are.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.