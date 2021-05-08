My man rejected me, I’m hurting

My man rejected me, I’m hurting Photo | Photosearch


By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • Your feelings could be an indication that you are too desperate for him.
  • Normalise the fact that he cannot love you as he said and know that it is impossible to love someone who cannot love you back.

Q: I have been in a relationship with this man for almost two years. He was everything to me and I always told him that. Then he gradually lost interest and I could not get him even on phone. Later he told me that he cannot love me again. I’m so hurt. My friends are telling me to move on. But how? Any time we bump into each other in the estate, he doesn’t talk to me but just looks at me deeply. Why? Please advise. Hurt lady

 

