My lover's child disrespects me, lowering my self-esteem

My lover's child disrespects me, lowering my self-esteem Photo | Photosearch

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • Life is not a straight line and you must accept that the choice to love this man comes with a package
  • If you want a future with him, part of your responsibility is to handle these trials that one of his daughter’s presents

Hello, I'm 24 and currently living with a 36-years-old man. We're not legally married yet. We love one another but the problem is his children. He has two daughters and the last born is completely out of control, she disrespects me and talks to me however she feels. It really lowers my self-esteem. Every time I tell his father of her behaviour she denies it. I'm tired of this but I don't know how to walk out of the relationship since this man hasn't given me a reason to. I don't know what to do. Please help me.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.