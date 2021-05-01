My love affair with Japanese Peruvian food in Nairobi

The first time I heard of INTI Restaurant was during the first lockdown when I had gone over to my sister's for lunch. She ordered INTI wings and sushi for delivery as we haggled over who and what we were to cook. The wings and sushi brought momentary peace, they were that good. And as they say, the secret is definitely in the wing sauce which I used to eat some fries with. I then had a dine-in experience before the take-out only rule.

The restaurant sits on the 21st floor of the One Way Africa building. Before you are allowed into the private lift a poster detailing the rules of entry greets you. If you are into flip-flops, bathing suits, and casual shorts, you should probably rethink your dressing. You can order in while dressed in these too casual outfits. The décor is what blows me away every time. Reddish-brown leaves trail their way from the high ceiling in a perfect imitation of fall. Large glass windows offer views of the Nairobi skyline, with the best view being at night as the Westlands buildings' lights dot the horizon like little stars. Bamboo poles thrust their way from the ceiling near the cold bar elevating the interior décor a notch higher.

The cuisine is Japanese Peruvian, with the name Inti Nikkei referring to a culinary experience where Japanese culinary techniques are used on Peruvian ingredients. The dishes are made from both locally sourced and Peruvian ingredients. The wok mushroom salad and the chocolate pearl is a favourite on my repertoire. They have plenty of starters to choose from ranging from vegetarian and meaty sushi, seafood tempura to the old trusty spring rolls. I have tried out different dishes from the menu here on different occasions, including my birthday. I also tasted Peruvian whisky for the first time. That I would make the restaurant a regular spot for familial and friendly celebrations seemed a natural next step.

INTI Restaurant, located on the21st floor of the One Way Africa building, Westlands serves Japanese Peruvian cuisine Photo | Njeri Maina



Since they can only do deliveries now, the price of entry to my house is either a dessert box and a wing box from INTI. Otherwise, we can talk on the phone. And even then, just call them and tell them to deliver food to my house.





