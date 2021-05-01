My love affair with Japanese Peruvian food in Nairobi

INTI Restaurant, located on the21st floor of the One Way Africa building, Westlands serves Japanese Peruvian cuisine Photo | Njeri Maina

By  NJERI MAINA

What you need to know:

  • INTI Restaurant, One Way Africa building, Westlands serves Japanese Peruvian food

The first time I heard of INTI Restaurant was during the first lockdown when I had gone over to my sister's for lunch. She ordered INTI wings and sushi for delivery as we haggled over who and what we were to cook. The wings and sushi brought momentary peace, they were that good. And as they say, the secret is definitely in the wing sauce which I used to eat some fries with. I then had a dine-in experience before the take-out only rule. 

