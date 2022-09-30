My lessons on creating generational wealth as a Kenyan

The CDSC is a Private Limited Company licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). The company commenced operations in 2004 and is owned by institutional shareholders. You could say the CDSC is a private company doing a public duty. It exists to ensure that any investor who wishes to access the Kenyan Capital market can do so in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner. We currently serve about 1.6 million investors and are responsible for the safe custody of over Sh2 trillion worth of assets. The CDSC also ensures that buyers and sellers of shares get their dues by executing the allocation of securities and settlement of cash for trades done at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.





One of the things I regret financially is not starting my stocks (shares) investment journey post-high school. Considering that one can start with as little as Sh200, I am certain I would have built a sizeable portfolio had I started much earlier. Looking back, the lesson for me has been embracing humble beginnings and the power of consistent action as far as growth is concerned.





Financial literacy is seriously underrated. This is something I would have pursued aggressively from a very young age. In my ideal world, 8 to 12-year-old children should be able to define and understand the context of basic terms such as budgeting, saving, investing.





My go-to for savings is the Money Market Funds. We have several good funds that are regulated by the Capital Markets Authority that an aspiring investor can select. The returns are much better than keeping money in the bank. That said, I still keep some cash in a bank account for urgent emergencies.





Entrepreneurs keep the world moving by finding and monetising solutions to everyday problems. It is the harder path full of endless challenges and risks but the rewards are great when one perseveres. I admire entrepreneurs. That said, it is not for everyone and there is no crime in being employed and transitioning to entrepreneurship with time. Even in employment, I believe channeling an entrepreneur’s mindset is critical for success. And should you decide to transition, your experiences within employment will go a long way in facilitating a smoother running of your own enterprise.





Generational wealth is one area that Africa could and should do better. Right from the family to national leadership, exponential transformation occurs when the current generation sets a road map and accumulates resources as responsible stewards to pass the same on to subsequent generations. A lot of time, energy, and lessons are lost when each generation is forced to start over and go through the same struggles that previous generations should have overcome.



