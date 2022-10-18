My job contract is ending in 2024 and my finances are in a mess. Please advise

My name is Dennis. I am a lab Technologist on a contract that’s ending in November 2024. I earn a net pay of Sh56,917. I have a wife and one baby. I literally live on loans because my pay goes into debts. I have a pending salary advance of Sh90,000, payable at Sh30,000 installments monthly. I also have credit loaners of Sh5,670 monthly for six months, I have paid three months already, rent Sh10,000, monthly shopping Sh10,000, wifi Sh3,000, electricity Sh3,000, water bill Sh1,000, transport to workSh 2,000. I am unable to even save for emergencies. Kindly help me.





Chacha Nyaigoti Bichang’a, a financial coach at Chachanomics Consulting Firm and the author of Mastering Your Money

Your total expenditure is Sh64,670 (total recurrent expenditure of Sh29,000 plus the total monthly loan repayment of Sh35,670) whereas your net income is Sh56,917. You have a deficit of around Sh7,753 without factoring the miscellaneous expenses which your financial record does not capture. You need to really tighten your belt.

Rent: You are paying Sh10,000 (18 percent) which is more than the recommended average of 15 percent. Readjust to around Sh8,000 by moving to a slightly less expensive house.

Wi-Fi: Do away with paid Wifi by subscribing to the affordable monthly bundle packages of Sh1,000.

Electricity: Reduce your domestic consumption from Sh3,000 to Sh1,000. Scrutinize the kind of electric appliances consuming a lot of power and cut down on wastage.

Water and transport: Do a minor readjustment and save around Sh1,000.

Have a debt repayment plan. Start by repaying the small debt before focusing on the big one. Use the disposable income to first clear the remaining debt Sh17,010 which you owe credit loaners. Use the disposable income of Sh7,000 to top up the monthly repayment to Sh12,670. Instead of three months, it will take you one and half months to clear the loan and remain with a balance of Sh4,340 at the end of the second month. Thereafter, you will release Sh12,670 disposable income. Commit to pay your salary advance in three months and don’t go for another one. By December this year, you will have cleared all the outstanding loans. Your contract is ending in November 2024 which is two years from now. You need to start a robust saving scheme to cushion yourself against the possibility of joblessness.

Use the disposable income of Sh4,340 to open a compound-interest-earning money market fund in the second month and increase it to Sh10,000 once you clear the credit loaners and remain with a balance of Sh2,670. In two years you will have accumulated about Sh256,075 (excluding the 2 percent annual management fee and 15 percent withholding tax).

In January 2023, diversify your saving scheme as follows:

a) Channel Sh20,000 to a Sacco and in two years you will have BOSA deposits of Sh480,000. The Sacco savings will earn you modest dividends and guarantee you a loan that you can use for any investment project of your choice.

b) Sh5,000 would be ideal for early an insurance education policy for your baby. But with your contract ending in two years, you could diversify this to another reputable Sacco to gain savings of Sh120,000 and dividends of about Sh15,000 at a rate of 12 per cent in both the first and second years.

c) Channel Sh7,670 towards establishing a small business for your wife, (if she has no capacity to find better employment prospects). If she can find gainful employment, you may need to redirect this allocation to a househelp. You can allocate Sh6,000 for the househelp and add the remaining Sh1,670 to your shopping budget.

The goal is to have yet another stream of income to readjust your standard of living upwards while investing in tandem. Down the line as your finances improve, you will need to invest in your skills to create new additional sources of income. As a laboratory technologist, you can enroll for licenses to diversify into private medical laboratory services, or establish a business of supplying laboratory equipment and drugs. Once you're out of the current difficulties and secure your post-contract finances as recommended, you may readjust your budget moderately to make your family life more comfortable.





