My husband won't have sex with me

Sexual rejection can damage your spouse's self esteem.

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • Turning down sexual advances from your spouse seriously damages their self-esteem
  • You begin to wonder whether you are no longer attractive to them
  • You start to imagine that you are not important to them anymore
  • You get hurt and bitterness brews as your advances are repulsed

Jane is one of the most unique women I have met in the recent past. She came to the Sexology clinic with what she called evidence of the denial of her conjugal rights.

