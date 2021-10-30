My husband refuses to work, and I am frustrated despite my love for him

My husband refuses to work, and I am frustrated despite my love for him. Photo | Photosearch

By  Truphena Wakaba

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • I have been trying to change my life and I have worked so hard but it doesn't seem like I get very far
  • My husband has stopped working and the whole family burden is on me

Q: My name is Eliza and I have been married for the last nine years. My situation is complicated. I'm at the point that I don't know what to do anymore, and I'm very frustrated. I have been trying to change my life and I have worked so hard but it doesn't seem like I get very far. My husband has stopped working and the whole family burden is on me. This has pushed me to get two jobs which I work in shifts. It is consuming a lot of my energy and time. I cannot rely on him anymore. He is not even in a hurry to look for a new job. I love him and this makes it even more difficult. What should I do? 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.