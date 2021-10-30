My husband refuses to work, and I am frustrated despite my love for him

Q: My name is Eliza and I have been married for the last nine years. My situation is complicated. I'm at the point that I don't know what to do anymore, and I'm very frustrated. I have been trying to change my life and I have worked so hard but it doesn't seem like I get very far. My husband has stopped working and the whole family burden is on me. This has pushed me to get two jobs which I work in shifts. It is consuming a lot of my energy and time. I cannot rely on him anymore. He is not even in a hurry to look for a new job. I love him and this makes it even more difficult. What should I do?





A: I empathise with your situation especially at this time when the economy is tough. But from the look of things, you are enabling your husband by stepping into his shoes, yet he refuses to work. Your husband is no rush to look for a job, because he knows that you will provide for the family no matter what. Again you say that you cannot rely on him anymore and he knows that. Thus he is aware that you will do anything . . . and you can be relied upon. You should not enable his laziness.

Release yourself from the expectation of carrying the whole weight of your marriage upon your shoulders, and simply do what you possibly can, as marriage is mutual. That said you need to confront this issue head-on through heart to heart communication with your hubby. Let him know your feelings and your strains towards the upkeep of the family. Your husband should know that this is hurting you and the relationship; and the possible solutions should be discussed. Encourage your husband to be a contributing member of your partnership. The communication should be done with a lot of sobriety and love. The fact that he was working earlier could mean that you both need to identify what is going around his life that might have contributed to his behaviour. You may consider visiting a marriage therapist. If he is committed in this union, he will start being active. You must completely abandon what appears to be an "enabling "pattern as this will drain you more.

For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]