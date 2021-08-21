Saturday_Magazine

Prime

My husband has not touched me for four years, should I quit the marriage?

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • Four years is a long time to refrain from sex which is an obvious indicator of one not being sexually attracted to the other.
  • It is probably time to move on if he is not willing to tackle the issue.

Kindly, help me to make a good decision.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.