My husband has married a second wife and I am devastated

My husband has married a second wife and I am devastated. Photo | Photosearch

By  Truphena Wakaba

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • I recently discovered that my husband has taken in a second wife, and they have been living together for the last year
  • When I confronted him he said that he didn't want to hurt me

Q: I have been married for five years. I recently discovered that my husband has taken in a second wife, and they have been living together for the last year. I was so devastated. I came to know about this through his close friends. When I confronted him he said that he didn't want to hurt me. What should I do? I'm so hurt because I trusted him so much. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.