My husband cheated on me with a barmaid, he is unapologetic and our marriage is on its deathbed

About five years ago, I found out that my husband was cheating on me with a barmaid. This was after I came across immoral and indecent photos and videos of him getting intimate with her on his phone. To say that I was hurt is an understatement. It was the worst betrayal in my entire 20 years of marriage. When I confronted him, he didn't show any signs of remorse, he refused to apologise and was instead hostile to me. To date I've never been able to forgive him and I completely lost trust in him. Our marriage has lost flavour—there is no communication, jokes, romance. Nothing. In most cases when we talk it ends up in a bitter quarrel. I hate him and that video is still fresh in my mind. What should I do? Kindly advice.





READERS ADVICE





I surmise that after 20 years of marriage, your husband is in the throes of middle age crisis which somewhat could explain his apparent juvenile behaviour. You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist and therefore you cannot force an apology from your husband. Being bitter for five years against your husband is hurting you more than you realise. Seek outside help and probable social support systems outside the home environment such as close circle of friends, family, church or even Chama. You are responsible for your peace of mind.

You cannot handle some truths, therefore never ever again touch his phone.

Zack Omoro, Kitengela













It's very painful for one to be cheated on, no matter the circumstances. There's still hope for your marriage though. The fact that this man has not left gives you some chance to try and see if you can work on your relationship. If confrontation is not working, a different approach might work. Quarrelling will only make him more defensive and by that you can't find the way forward together. Let him understand that you just want to work out the way forward, which is the right thing to do. Accusations and counter accusations won't solve anything, each one of you must be ready to work out their part to heal this marriage. All the best!





Silus Wanjala, Eldoret













I feel for you Margaret. It hurts to be cheated on by someone that you are much in love with— it doesn't matter whom they cheat with, even if it is a pastor!





When such a scenario occurs in marriage, we need to look for loop holes leading to it. It may be lack of control, ancestral altars among other reasons. In your case, I think your husband is an alcoholic and this drove him to that trap. I don't want you to jump from the frying pan to the fire. Your health is important. Despite the hurt, forgive him. This is important for you as it will save you from suffering from depression and high blood pressure.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa,Kitale









Keeping all these memories for five years is really hurtful and weighs you down. But however difficult and remorseful your husband is, you need to find a way to resolve the issues by talking to him. You know him better than anybody else and therefore I believe there's a way you can convince him to engage. A mention of how boring, hurting and inconveniencing your marriage is should be able to signal to him that you both need to work on your squabbles. So whether you decide to stay in your marriage or not after the conversation, it is paramount that you understand how exactly he wants to handle this predicament. An honest evaluation of the whole scenario will help you have a clear direction of how you proceed.





Juma Felix









EXPERT’S TAKE





For me to advice further I should point out a few facts. Your husband was unfaithful but five years later you are still with him despite the trials and tribulations that followed. If you hate him then you should not be in the marriage. Regardless of his action it does not serve you both, to sustain a marriage that is full of negative energy. That said, if you wish to rekindle a part of what you had then you must leave the past in the past. No amount of apology will undo his affair and from your story he is not willing to explore that road which many a times is an indicator that he justifies his behaviour based on interactions between you that may have led to his actions. The question is simple; do you want to leave or do you want to stay in hope that you can mend your relations? It is time you had a candid conversation without pointing fingers so that you can both lay down your cards and see if you still have a future.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor













NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA





Hello my name is Victor and I need your advice. I have been married for 13 years with three kids and my wife divorced me due to infidelity. The thing is, I still love her and I need her back. But I can't reach her since she has blocked me. She also took my daughters to her rural home so I cannot see or talk to them. I am stressed and at the same time I regret my deeds. I kindly need advice and a good psychologist to counsel me since I have reached a point I don’t want to continue living.

