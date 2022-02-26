My husband cheated on me with a barmaid, he is unapologetic and our marriage is on its deathbed

About five years ago, I found out that my husband was cheating on me with a barmaid. This was after I came across immoral and indecent photos and videos of him getting intimate with her on his phone. To say that I was hurt is an understatement. It was the worst betrayal in my entire 20 years of marriage. When I confronted him, he didn't show any signs of remorse, he refused to apologise and was instead hostile to me. To date I've never been able to forgive him and I completely lost trust in him. Our marriage has lost flavour—there is no communication, jokes, romance. Nothing. In most cases when we talk it ends up in a bitter quarrel. I hate him and that video is still fresh in my mind. What should I do? Kindly advice. 

