My husband betrayed me, and I am angry with him all the time

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • Share this issue with a close friend or a family member
  • While you may think that it's grave to share, chances are someone else may have gone through the same and come out successfully

Q: I have been experiencing anger problems because of my husband's betrayal. While he is trying to do everything he can to save our marriage, I get snarky with him. I'm angry all the time. I feel like I want revenge for his misdeeds. I want him to suffer too. While I know this isn't healthy, I am yet to share with anyone because I do not know who to trust. How do I get past the issue? 

