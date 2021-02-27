My hubby slept with the nanny in our bed

Do not make the marital bed lose its sanctity. PHOTO|NATION

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • On this fateful day, I left the house at 6 am but returned for my grocery shop door keys
  • When I got back, the children were still asleep; I stormed into my bedroom and alas! There was my husband with the housemaid

It's no secret that infidelity dents a relationship. But what if the person he is cheating with is known to you, is someone you pay and who you welcomed to your house to take care of your precious offspring? Your nanny.

