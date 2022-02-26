My hubby left me and our children, I want him back and I'm thinking of seeing a witchdoctor

By  Truphena Wakaba

Counseling Psychologist

Q: My husband separated from me three years ago and left me with two children. I have tried my best to make him come back and he says he is not interested. I am desperate for our marriage to work. Though he sends money for our upkeep, my children and I miss him so much. I want him back and I am thinking of seeking the help of a mganga to help me get back his love. Please help me, Aunt. I'm down and I feel life is cruel.

