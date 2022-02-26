My hubby left me and our children, I want him back and I'm thinking of seeing a witchdoctor

A: My heart goes out to you regarding the pain you are going through. The truth is that your marriage has ended and it is no more. After your hubby left, you have tried to bring him back and he has clearly stated that he is not interested. That means he is no longer in love with you or the marriage and pursuing him further can only hurt you. The earlier you accept that your marriage is gone the better as this will be the start of your healing. You are desperate because you are pegging your happiness on your marriage. The happiness you need right now is within you. I discourage you from visiting a 'mganga' to bring your ex back. This can backfire against you and your children. Love is never forced and you are hurting because you are loving someone who cannot love you back. That said you should now agree with the reality of your marriage break up, mourn it, and look for a way to move on. Allowing yourself to process your new life is essential to your overall mental health. Thinking about the reasons why the relationship ended can help you understand why you need to move on. You will also be able to avoid making the same mistakes in the future. Your focus should now be on yourself and the children. Consider sharing your emotions with a trusted family member or friend who can offer you the emotional support that you need. Try and become positive while considering all of the things you are now free to do because you are single. You now have more time to focus on yourself and the things you want to do. It will make you feel more hopeful and happy about the future.