My girlfriend shares too much on social media

What should I do? My girlfriend who is 22 loves to upload scandalous pictures of herself on social media eg photos of her scantily dressed, or in suggestive poses. She gets a lot of likes and comments. I am uncomfortable with it. I have tried to speak to her about it, but she sees this as her right.

Justus, 24

READER'S ADVICE

Justus, you and your girlfriend are still young. She values attention at the moment. A relationship is a two-way traffic, you give and take equal measures.

Love calls for compromise and tolerance. You seem not to be accommodative. Maybe, it's because you understand her better. You know what she can do.

Discuss with her what she considers as her right and agree on the direction you want your relationship to take. If she still insists on her right, then you will have to accept you are incompatible and move on. If she comes looking for you then know that she is equally in love.

Ouma Ragumo – Sifuyo

It's unfortunate that your girlfriend does things that you are not happy with. I don't know if this is a new habit or you found her doing it. If you found her doing it, it will be hard to stop it, but if it is a recent development then you need to find out what is driving her to do so. I don't think it is healthy to expose the package that is supposed to be "for your eyes only" Talk to her gently and if she doesn't change move on. Two cannot walk together unless they have agreed. It is better to break a relationship than a marriage.

Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa,Kitale

Young man, let the young girl enjoy her tender age in peace before the world teaches her a lesson or two. You are definitely opposites so I suggest you take a break, get out and start afresh with someone reasonable.

A 24, you are too young to start dating. Please bro a man should start dating at 30. Go and come back here after six years. Please go back to class and concentrate on your studies like a truly visionary man.

Don't be uncomfortable with things that you are not in control of. Find what you can control (yourself) and be comfortable with it.

EXPERT'S ADVICE

Considering both your youthful age, allow your girlfriend to be herself. Trying to dominate and dictate how she lives her life can damage your relationship so you need to refrain from that path. She is young and will go through many phases in her life. Breakaway from the traditional mold of trying to control a woman. If you do not like who she is then perhaps you should not date her. However, if you want her in your life, embrace who she is and learn how not to allow your insecurities to influence your actions. In reality, she has every right to present herself as she sees fit. Your job as her boyfriend is to be more supportive and free her from ancient ways of perceiving a woman as your property.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor

My husband is highly physical and sexual. I feel I am unable to keep up with his needs and demands. He wants to get physical and sexual at every opportunity we get. I just cannot, and this exhausts me even though I try. At times I feel that if I do not cooperate, he will just find an outlet elsewhere. We are emotionally compatible but sexually we are opposites. Is there anything I can do to increase my energy?





