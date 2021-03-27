My girlfriend of six years makes me feel nauseous when we meet

My name is Dennis and I have a girlfriend who we have dated for six years. My concern is that every time I want to be intimate with her I begin to feel nauseated but as soon as I suppress the feeling, things get back to normal. Also, I get so nervous when I'm yet to meet with her. Of late, every time I'm due to meet her my manhood gets hard or while I'm away from her everything seems fine but as soon as we meet my manhood doesn't get hard as it should be, thus leading to premature ejaculation. Kindly help.









READERS ADVICE

Be grateful that you have noted this predicament before you tie the knot. Your description shows that this is a new problem in your relationship after a whole six years of dating which can't go without challenges. If you really want to settle down with this woman then it will be good to talk to her by making her understand what you are going through and if for any reason she contributes to it, then she should be willing to bring a lasting solution. Anything to do with hygiene that might be causing you nausea should not be hard to rectify.

Juma Felix





It is normal to have some of the feelings you have mentioned towards your partner. Even so, the change that occurs when you meet her physically may be a result of how she has packaged herself or the flashback of a bad incident that happened earlier. An intimate act is psychological and it depends on your thoughts. Sexologists will tell you that premature ejaculation may be brought about by several factors. If it persists, pay a visit to a sex therapist.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa,Kitale





Maybe it's a psychological thing. Is there a history of cheating or abuse that you haven't dealt with? See a therapist or a doctor.









EXPERT'S TAKE

People usually think that because you have been together for a long while that the love or connection between the two of you will be enhanced. The truth is people fall in and out of love every day. For one to be nauseated by another it is either a case of bad odour or that of repulsion. In your case, I believe it may be the latter. Mental arousal is normal and does not relate to the personal touch once you are with someone face to face. You need to ask yourself whether you are still in love with her. Your feelings and interests may have changed and you are in denial not wanting to accept that your feelings for her have most likely shifted over time. Consider that this might be the beginning of the end.

Maurice Matheka, relationship counsellor





NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA

Hello, I am at a crossroads of love. I met this girl in college about a year ago and we bonded well. Later on, when we were deeply in love, I came to learn that she is older than me by about six years and she has two kids. I have met the children and I have come to love them. The problem is my family, who are against our affair. I don't know what to do as I feel like I will be losing it all by breaking up with her. Please help me.

Kevin



