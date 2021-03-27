My girlfriend of six years makes me feel nauseous when we meet

What you need to know:

  • For one to be nauseated by another it is either a case of bad odour or that of repulsion. In your case, I believe it may be the latter. 
  • Mental arousal is normal and does not relate to the personal touch once you are with someone face to face

My name is Dennis and I have a girlfriend who we have dated for six years. My concern is that every time I want to be intimate with her I begin to feel nauseated but as soon as I suppress the feeling, things get back to normal. Also, I get so nervous when I'm yet to meet with her. Of late, every time I'm due to meet her my manhood gets hard or while I'm away from her everything seems fine but as soon as we meet my manhood doesn't get hard as it should be, thus leading to premature ejaculation. Kindly help. 

