My friends dumped me when I needed them the most, now they want back in

My friends dumped me when I needed them the most, now they want back in Photo | Photosearch

What you need to know:

  • A majority of our social relations are conditional and sometimes finding perfection or dedicated friends can be a mythical ideology
  • What I do advise is that you seek to consult a psychiatrist to offload the emotions that caused you to feel suicidal

I've just come through a very dark period in my life. Last year, I lost my business and my relationship. I had pending loans and I was auctioned and fell into a deep depression. Thankfully my parents were extremely understanding, and with their help, and support from a professional source, I managed to get my life back on track. But, at the time, every friend I asked for help with work or money refused me. Even when I was feeling suicidal, my closest friends stopped returning my calls. Now I don't need anyone's help, I find that they are starting to reach out again. The problem is, I can't forget that they weren't there for me when it mattered. Am I being unreasonable?

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME I earn Sh45,000, save Sh500, and want to own a plot. Where do I start?

  2. I am in love with my ex-husband's married friend

  3. How to get your baby to poop healthily and regularly

  4. Who said that being single is a plague?

  5. A salute to philosopher and wordsmith Ochieng

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.