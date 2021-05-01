My friends dumped me when I needed them the most, now they want back in

I've just come through a very dark period in my life. Last year, I lost my business and my relationship. I had pending loans and I was auctioned and fell into a deep depression. Thankfully my parents were extremely understanding, and with their help, and support from a professional source, I managed to get my life back on track. But, at the time, every friend I asked for help with work or money refused me. Even when I was feeling suicidal, my closest friends stopped returning my calls. Now I don't need anyone's help, I find that they are starting to reach out again. The problem is, I can't forget that they weren't there for me when it mattered. Am I being unreasonable?

Maureen sorry for going through that dark period and am grateful that you overcame it. You're not being unreasonable but real. As much as some of your friends might not have been financially able to assist, they would have offered emotional assistance. The so-called friends could not offer either, so I advise you to get rid of them and find those that will add value to your life. I went through what you went through in 2014 and after soul searching, I the fake friends and got new ones. I have a quote printed on my dining hall that says..."Only those who went hungry with me and stood by me when I went through a bad time will eat at my table."





It's true such cases occur. I was a victim sometime back I was in a big mess, all my friends got a reason to avoid me, but luckily I got an opportunity in the Middle East. When my friends found out they started flooding my inbox with stupid excuses. But I opted to unfriend all of them and I am now making new friends with a lot of caution.

My advice is that those are fake friends and you should not let them into your life.





A friend in need is a friend indeed. The same way it didn't matter to them when you were in need is the same way it should not to you in the future. Also, don't help friends, relatives, or whoever you're dating or married to expecting that they'll help you one day. Just do it out of humaneness.

It is human to feel hurt and betrayed. But the action you take from the experience is what is important. You need to be sober while doing this lest you go against the will of God. It is not good to return evil for evil because the holy book forbids it. It doesn't matter how bad your friends treated you, let their evils be overcome by your goodness.





The unfortunate truth is many so-called friends are only there to share in good times and take a back seat when they perceive you as a burden. A majority of our social relations are conditional and sometimes finding perfection or dedicated friends can be a mythical ideology. Last year, was tough for most people, and avoiding extra burdens was the norm. Still, with or without Covid people can let you down at a drop of a hat. I do not expect you to ignore that they bailed on you. Having them in your life is your choice to make. Perhaps a new circle of friends is an option. What I do advise is that you seek to consult a psychiatrist to offload the emotions that caused you to feel suicidal. It is great that your parents were there as your support system but therapy can also give you clarity on how to handle friendships moving forward.

Hi, I turned 20 this March. I have been dating a man for one year now. At the begging of our relationship, everything was very okay. We made a promise not to hide anything from each other. But of late he has been acting weird, he really gets annoyed whenever I get a text or call from another man in the name of 'am scared to lose you'. I feel like he is being overprotective. He also feels uncomfortable whenever his female friends come to visit him and I am around. He pays me lots of attention, acts too loving to stop my many questions about the girls. I just feel like maybe he is up to something fishy. What do you think? Karolee





