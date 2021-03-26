My friend introduced me to his business, now I run my own

Brightstar Kasyoka, 22, Founder Star Tailored Designs and Brightstar Rose Foundation. PHOTOS| POOL

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Brightstar started Star Tailored Designs in 2019
  • Before this, she had stayed indoors for close to three months, depressed until Samuel her friend implored her to get out and introduced her to his tailoring business
  • Today, Brightstar employs nine tailors at her dressmaking shop

We are going through some childhood photos of Brightstar Kasyoka. There's one photo of her sandwiched between her grandparents in Mwingi, Kitui County. She smiles and shares that back then, she did not have an English name. She would acquire it later from one of her teachers.

