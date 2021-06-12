My friend and workmate slacks off at work, and I get blamed

What you need to know:

  • You need to work out the difference between a colleague and a friend
  • If you are truly friends, you will make it clear to your friend that she is affecting your working conditions

I'm suffering at work because a colleague constantly takes time off. I'm the one who gets it in the neck from our boss when she calls in sick. Our boss makes sarcastic comments about "your friend letting us down again".

