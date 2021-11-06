My first Fine Dining Experience at Serena Hotel

The amuse-bouche is complimentary from the chef. Photo | Kemzy Kemzy


By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

  • Tucked at the far end of the Nairobi CBD right next to Central Park is the prestigious, award-winning 5-star Serena Hotel

Tucked at the far end of the Nairobi CBD right next to Central Park is the prestigious, award-winning 5-star Serena Hotel. This is where I was to have my very first fine dining experience in one of their three restaurants known as the Madhari Fine Dining Restaurant. All reservations have to be made between 12 and 6pm.

