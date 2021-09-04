My father-in-law hates me because of my tribe

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • I am from a different tribe and he tells my husband that he should have looked for a wife from his own community
  • My hubby and I love each other but I feel very uncomfortable in this marriage

Q: My father-in-law does not like me. I am from a different tribe and he tells my husband that he should have looked for a wife from his own community. He drinks a lot and one day he really made noise at me in front of family members just because I had said he is drunk. I was so embarrassed. I told my hubby to stop him and he didn't. He told me to cool down and we had a heated argument. His father sees me as an intruder. My hubby and I love each other but I feel very uncomfortable in this marriage. My husband doesn't seem to understand what am going through. 

