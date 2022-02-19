My family rejected my hubby during dating, we married, and now he is cold and distant towards me

My family rejected my hubby during dating, we married, and now he is cold and distant towards me. Photo | Photosearch

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

He rarely talked. He hid our marriage certificate and the last time I saw it was on our wedding day when I put it in his pocket.

Q: I have been married for the last five years. When we were courting my husband used to love me a lot and he promised me happiness. He used to own a kinyozi and he wasn't earning much by then. When we visited our home the first time to ask for my hand in marriage, they gave my husband a nasty welcome. My brothers and my father talked ill of him and told him that I cannot get married to such a poor man. It hurt him so much and he later wept uncontrollably. Finally, we got married but my brothers never liked it. My husband changed immediately after marriage. He rarely talked. He hid our marriage certificate and the last time I saw it was on our wedding day when I put it in his pocket. He refused me to ever visit my home. He is too cold. What should I do? Why is he hiding our certificate? Help aunt, I'm devastated.

