My ex-girlfriend is getting married and it hurts like hell. 


By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • The fact that your ex-girlfriend is getting married is clear evidence that she was not meant for you and that is why you broke up
  • Your future is brighter and you will eventually get an amazing lady who will love you forever

Q: I am a 30-year-old guy who broke up a year ago after dating for two years. She asked for a breakup after we realised we could not be an item. Early this year I was told by a friend that she is getting married and the wedding is scheduled to happen in three weeks. I checked on her Instagram and I confirmed the news. I immediately called her and she confirmed it's true and I felt hurt. I feel uneasy although she is my ex. The reality that we will never be together is hitting me hard. I do not know how to deal with this reality. 

