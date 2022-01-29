My ex claims she is pregnant with my baby, but I doubt her

My name is Victor, I met my ex in the streets of Nakuru one evening while I was headed home. We talked and agreed to meet for coffee the following day. She instead chose to come to my house the following morning and we ended up having unprotected sex. I wasn't ready for another relationship with her but she sort of made me develop some interest. Due to the nature of my work, I moved to Nairobi temporarily a week later but we kept talking and I could send her money occasionally. One month later we agreed to meet again in Nakuru which would have been an avenue to express my feelings so that we could know where and what we were. I traveled on Friday evening and even sent her fare so she could come over to my place on Saturday morning. Saturday came and she failed to show up but promised to be there on Sunday by 9 am. On Sunday I waited but a text came through around 3 pm that she couldn't manage and that she will make up for it next time. I left disappointed and seriously lost trust in her.

Three months later I got a text from her which stated that she was pregnant with my baby and that she didn't want to tell me early because; (1) she feared that I was not ready for her; and (2) that I would ask her to abort. I congratulated her and felt sorry for her but declined to have her move in. I send her money whenever she requests but a life with her is not possible. First, I felt cheated because of the time she "eat fare" was the perfect time to talk and plan a life together. Secondly, when she failed to appear for our date she would have been one month pregnant and I would have read the state of her body. Third, the distance to my place from hers was barely 40-50ksh but I sent her fare almost 20 times higher than this and her excuse was that she had developed a flu. Finally, pregnancy is something we must plan. You just don't decide to give me a kid because you want to be with me. We should sit down, talk and decide when we are going to have kids. I got married and hate the fact that she has to raise the child alone. I will try where I can but my questions are: Why would you want to give me a kid when we even do not know each other? Why would someone think that being made pregnant will automatically make the man your husband?

READERS ADVICE





You seem to be a very orderly and responsible man who is being overtaken by circumstances. Stop overthinking go with the flow and see how the situation untangles itself. Avoid the woman though and just see what happens. Some solutions emerge with time. I suspect this is one of those cases. Good luck.





I fully understand your frustration as the lady might have played a number on you. Here is a wake-up call to you and every other sexually active person, if you do not want a child, simply rubber up! You don't want a child with her, "it was just a fling blah blah blah...." Use protection period! To women, while sex is between two people, remember labour pains and any other consequence is for one person. You! Love yourself.

Has she provided proof that she is indeed pregnant? Secondly, I would ask for a DNA test, to establish if you are the father. Remember, she came to your house and agreed to unprotected sex. Whatever the outcome, I trust that you have learnt a lesson.

You had unprotected sex with your ex-girlfriend and at your age, you know the outcome so do not bother asking yourself irrelevant questions about her and the pregnancy. Two you have not mentioned the reason for your break up and her side of the story just before the pregnancy. She might be having her valid reasons as to why she dodged you after arranging to meet. So now that you are married and responsible for her pregnancy, go ahead and be a present dad to your child. Just be sure the arrangement does not affect your marriage.

Things between you happened so fast and I wonder how you got trapped. You ought to have listened to the inner you. How could you have intimacy with a lady you just bumped into without protection? You have all the blame to carry. You asked if by giving you a kid she thought you would be her husband. You are the one who gave her the child she is carrying.





EXPERT'S TAKE

In a case like yours, context is everything. You met your ex then soon after engaged in sex which led to pregnancy. That action was done without protection which on both your parts was known or should I say overlooked consequence. On your part, you should have followed up to confirm whether she was on any family planning and mutually agree on a preventative measure. That was not done and during your time apart she decided to keep the pregnancy without your knowledge which in all counts was wrong. It was easy for her to lay this revelation on you because the regarded perception is you as the man-made her pregnant so you are by default responsible even though this may have been a deliberate act to ensure you cater for her wellbeing considering she bears your child. Whether this was a trap or not only she can reveal. All that I can state is that the baby is not at fault regardless of circumstances so do your best to make sure your child is fine moving forward.

