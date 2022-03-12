My business grew during Covid when I applied the C.L.N technique

Imran Sumra is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Finsense Africa. Photo | Pool


 

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Follow the abbreviation C.L.N if you want to make it in business or in your career. This means Communicate, Learn and Network.

I started this business five years ago. I moved from a lucrative job as a technology banking expert to be my own boss by starting a firm that would help financial institutions and payment companies overcome the challenges of using financial software. Today, apart from providing this solution, my business also has a robust middleware layer that connects the old and exposes to the new age digital channels in a seamless and real time way using micro services architecture. This kind of setup is what is used in all the digital banks.

