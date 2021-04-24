My business failure is causing me emotional distress, I’m afraid to reach out for help

Q: I'm a family man with two young boys. My business was doing well until the Covid-19 pandemic ruined it. I am now really disturbed and don't know what to do. I have not shared my money distress with anyone because money matters are sensitive. My family may have an idea that things are not going well, but I am yet to come clean on the nitty-gritty. These days I don't pick any calls from debtors or even open their mails. I'm emotionally disturbed. Please help me.

A: Faced with money problems, many people are tempted to bottle up everything. Reaching out is not a sign of weakness and it does not mean that you have failed as a provider of your family. On the contrary, it just illustrates that you are wise enough to recognise that your financial situation is causing you stress and needs addressing. Consider talking over your financial distress with a close family member or a trusted friend. While he may not help you settle your loans, he may be able to come up with solutions that you had not thought about. It is unwise to think you can ease your stress by leaving bills unopened, avoiding phone calls from creditors, or ignoring bank and credit statements. Denying the reality of your situation will only make things worse in the long run. Devise a plan to solve your money problems by detailing your income vs debt ratio. As painful as the process may seem, tracking your finances in detail can also help you start to regain a much-needed sense of control over your situation. Have an open conversation about your debt troubles with your family. Listen to their concerns and allow them to offer suggestions on how to resolve the financial problems you are facing. While you are going through such a time remember that anyone can get into financial difficulties, especially at times like this. So do not use this as an excuse to punish yourself for any perceived financial mistakes. Give yourself a break and focus on the aspects you can control as you look to move forward.