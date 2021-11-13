My boyfriend has reconciled with his wife, I'm lost and bitter

By  Truphena Wakaba

Counseling Psychologist

Q: I have been dating my boyfriend for two years now. He told me he separated from his wife. I confirmed it was the truth because I would visit his house. He had promised that we will get married soon. Recently, I was shocked to find out that his wife and children are now back. We had planned for a day out when he told me that he is instead of taking his family. I'm so bitter and lost. He assured me he loves me even if his wife is back. I love him too. He has been my world. Please help me handle this. 

