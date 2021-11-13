My boyfriend has reconciled with his wife, I'm lost and bitter

Q: I have been dating my boyfriend for two years now. He told me he separated from his wife. I confirmed it was the truth because I would visit his house. He had promised that we will get married soon. Recently, I was shocked to find out that his wife and children are now back. We had planned for a day out when he told me that he is instead of taking his family. I'm so bitter and lost. He assured me he loves me even if his wife is back. I love him too. He has been my world. Please help me handle this.

A: The bitter truth is that you are dating a married man regardless of what he had told you earlier. Yes, they were indeed separated but from the look of things you were not the woman he loved but simply a rebound. This is best explained by the fact that when he reconciled with his wife, she became the priority. Although your boyfriend may claim he loves you, chances of him leaving his wife to be with you exclusively are slim. If you are anxious or uncertain about whether or not to break up with him, it may help to make a list of the reasons for or against your relationship. You may feel it is time to end the relationship due to frustration with his inability to leave his wife, guilt due to his constant lying to you, and anger at being "the other woman". Afterward, I suggest you focus on your needs and priorities. Practice self-care by eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting eight to nine hours of sleep a night. You can also take up stress-management techniques like yoga or meditation. Taking good care of yourself will help you to move on from the relationship after the break-up, both physically and mentally. Remember, if you continue dating this man you must prepare yourself for a difficult relationship. You are likely to be emotionally hurt.