My boyfriend gets annoyed if I get texts from other men and gives me too much attention around his female friends

  • Maurice Matheka, relationships counsellor: Your man most likely has insecurity issues and paying someone attention could easily be tagged as a display of love when, in actual fact, it is an imprisoning trait.


  • It is not healthy to pretend that only your bond matters and disconnect from your friends in the name of love and dedication to one another

Hi, I turned 20 this March. I have been dating a man for one year now. At the begging of our relationship, everything was okay. We made a promise not to hide anything from one another. But of late, he has been acting weird, he gets annoyed whenever I get a text or call from another man in the name of 'am scared of losing you'. I feel like he is being overprotective. He also feels uncomfortable whenever his female friends come to visit him and I am around. He pays me lots of attention, acts too loving to stop my many questions about the girls. I just feel like maybe he is up to something fishy. What do you think?
Karolee

