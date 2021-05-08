My boyfriend gets annoyed if I get texts from other men and gives me too much attention around his female friends

Hi, I turned 20 this March. I have been dating a man for one year now. At the begging of our relationship, everything was okay. We made a promise not to hide anything from one another. But of late, he has been acting weird, he gets annoyed whenever I get a text or call from another man in the name of 'am scared of losing you'. I feel like he is being overprotective. He also feels uncomfortable whenever his female friends come to visit him and I am around. He pays me lots of attention, acts too loving to stop my many questions about the girls. I just feel like maybe he is up to something fishy. What do you think?

Karolee









READERS ADVICE

You are only 20 and maybe trying to get a glimpse of how relationships work. What you are facing is just one of the usual setbacks that develop while dating. You can only use this avenue to get to know your boyfriend more. In case you realise that this is not the type of man you want to have as your partner, then you will have a reason to quit and focus on nurturing your career. It is too early to stress yourself in the name of trying to keep a man who knows what needs to be done in order to have a smooth love life.

Juma Felix.



It is not bad to be jealous for the one you love.Some ladies, though, feel uncomfortable like you are doing, but some feel loved in this way.Imagine being in a relationship where your partner doesn't care about what you do and where are! Why do you think he is up to something fishy?

Sit him down and talk about his behaviour, for communication is the key to every good relationship.

Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa, Kitale



From the look of things, your boyfriend seems insecure and fears you may leave him once you discover his lies. Your gut feeling tells you that all is not well and that's why you feel uncomfortable with his behavior. You need to sit down with him and share your thoughts and remind him of your promise to be open with each other. He should also tell you why he's so obsessed with the thoughts that you will leave him yet you have not demonstrated that. Assure him of your commitment to the relationship, but tell him you are not ready to play second fiddle to another woman. He should decide whether or not to strengthen your relationship.





EXPERT’S TAKE

What I may think and the reality may not fully align. What I do know from reading your story is that your man most likely has insecurity issues and paying someone attention could easily be tagged as a display of love when, in actual fact, it is an imprisoning trait that could suffocate you over time and destabilise your relationship. If you feel that is he overprotective, then that usually is what you are facing. In my opinion, if someone is threatened by text messages, there is a chance that his fear comes from his own similar behaviour where he exchanges messages with another or others. This can also explain his discomfort when his female friends are around. It begs the question why does he not want to be himself when they are around. Moving forward, both of you need to accept each other's friends of both gender. It is not healthy to pretend that only your bond matters and disconnect from your friends in the name of love and dedication to one another. You are also way too young to be dealing with such a rollercoaster of commitment. Focus on things and persons that make you happy. Do not over invest in love at your tender age. Live life, love and heavy commitments will come much later.

Maurice Matheka, relationship counsellor





NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA

Hey, I just turned 20 I have been dating for three years now and my parents have no clue about it. I want to tell them but I'm scared because they expect me to graduate, get degrees and marry a wealthy man, but I feel I'm ready to introduce my boyfriend to them. Please advise me on how to tell my parents, they are really strict and judgmental.

Sandre



