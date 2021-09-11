My boyfriend broke up with me for no reason, I feel sad and bitter





Q: I have been in a relationship for three years. My boyfriend early this year told me that we should break up. When I asked him why he said that I am a good girl and I don't deserve a guy like him. I told him we can discuss but he refused. I was left with so many questions. I have checked his Instagram photos to get a clue of what happened and so far I haven't. Sometimes I feel like he will come back since we didn't fight. Other times, I feel sad and bitter that I couldn't keep this relationship. Please advice.









A: This relationship did not go the way you wanted, so accepting that it's over is crucial. Your boyfriend stated that he does not want to be in a relationship anymore which means he has not chosen you as his woman. That is the hard truth. Telling you that you are too good for him was an easy exit message. This was his well-articulated plan. You must therefore know that it is unwise to keep hoping that your boyfriend will come back.

The feelings of sadness and anger are okay for anyone going through a breakup. I would therefore encourage you to mourn the end of your union. Take time to remember the good times, accept and celebrate them for what they were, and allow yourself to cry.

If you hold it in, you will delay the moving-on stage. When you snoop on his posts on social media, it will only hurt you more. It would be better if you unfollowed him on all the social media platforms. This will give you emotional stability. The more distance you can create between you and your ex, the quicker your recovery. Don't go on a blame game. Blaming your ex or yourself will only keep you focused on negative emotions. So close that chapter of your life and focus on figuring out how to move on. Learn from it and focus on the future. Eventually, life will give you an amazing individual who will love you truly.



