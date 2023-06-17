My baby daddy left when he was moneyed, now he’s broke and wants me back

I am Barbra and I kindly need your advice. I got married to this man, had a daughter and we got separated when the child was eight months. After some time, I learnt that he got married to a certain woman with two kids. He used all of his investment with her without even giving me support, but all of a sudden the company that he worked for closed down and then he lost his job. Things started changing between him and the woman until he chose to leave the woman. He's now back to square one and he's telling me that he is sorry and he wants me and my girl back but this time he has no job so he wants us to start all over again. Our child is now nine. Am I supposed to forgive him while he went away for all those years without caring only for him to come back when things got worse? Kindly advise me.













READER’S ADVICE









It’s unfortunate that the father of your child ran from your life when you needed him most. As you have explained, it seems he has learned his mistake and that is why he wants to come back to you or he may be an opportunist. I advise you to take precautions and do a deeper evaluation before making a decision.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale

















Reconciliation should come only after revisiting the issues that made you separate initially and if the differences are reconcilable, well and good. You didn't mention anything about having formalised your union. Let him commit himself first after looking for a job because he needs to stand on his own feet. It's not providing for you and the child that matters but how you feel about the reunion. Remember nine years is a long time, so take precaution. If you feel safe with him, follow your heart.





W. Kagochi Kuira, Counselor Nyeri

















The guy has come back because he is jobless but the moment he secures a job; he will go back to his previous wife. Get busy with your daughter as you save for her education. Men are nice when they are broke but their inner character is exposed when they have money. Lastly, start attending a church of your choice and pray to God to give you the strength to take care of your daughter. God bless.





Jeff Chepkwony, Sigor, Chepalungu, Bomet













You have a tough call. Nine years is a long time and inviting this man back to your life calls for a major commitment as just as you have both changed in many ways. Coming back to your life, therefore, is bound to call for major adjustments both financially and emotionally. The adjustment is also bound to become messy and confusing for your daughter in her formative years. This man walks back to you with baggage from his present marriage which sooner or later is bound to haunt your relationship. You have soldiered on for nine years why exactly do you want him back?





Drive Counseling Centre- Kitengela









EXPERT’S TAKE





The man you share a child with left at some point and never looked back. It was his right to leave however he wasn't there for you and your child. He went and started a family with another woman only to one-day return hoping you will take him back. The fact that you need guidance means you have thought about taking him back. Despite his errors in life, there is nothing wrong with a child knowing the father however in relation to second chances I do not think you will be a good fit for one another. You can forgive him but I do not see a thriving relationship in your future.

Relationship Counsellor, Maurice Matheka









NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA

I'm a 50-year-old woman and have been in marriage for over 25 years. We have three children aged 15, 19 and 24. Last year in March I learned from a certain woman that she had been in a 10-year relationship with my husband and they have two children aged seven and four. My husband works in Nairobi and we stay together but he has a side hustle in a town near our village, so it was hard to track him. He also likes visiting the village every weekend. It hurt me so much when I learned of the infidelity and I'm still hurting. He said he would end the relationship and just support the children but I suspect he is still seeing the woman. We married while in university, and we have invested a lot. My life is at crossroads and I don't know what to do. Please advise.





Have a relationship dilemma? Email us at [email protected]