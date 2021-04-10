My baby daddy doesn't care or provide for us, yet I still love him

My baby daddy doesn't care or provide for us, yet I still love him. Photo | Photosearch

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • All the indicators show that your boyfriend is no longer interested in you or the baby
  • He does not care which means you are not a priority in his life

Q: I am Aurelia and I am 22. I am unmarried with a son and I am still dating my baby daddy who I love but he has never taken responsibility. When I ask why he doesn't he tells me that I should be patient. He seems not to care how we are and only calls for some minutes on Sunday. He claims to be always busy with his job. I can't love him anymore because it does not make sense to love someone who cannot give you his time. He does not send me a single cent. Please advise. 

