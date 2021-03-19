Mwende Ngao: I am living my dream career today
What you need to know:
- Mwende Ngao is a creative entrepreneur and founder of Zeda Magazine
I'm one of those multi-hyphen people (filmmaker - writer - podcaster)
For breakfast, I prefer savory to sweet dishes. Bring on the eggs and sausages. I'm not much of a sweet tooth. I don't even put sugar in my black tea.
Three writers that have inspired me are Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, Warsan Shire and Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor.
What I love about poetry is the way it packages big emotions in a few lines. It's able to punch you by demanding self-reflection or accountability, or hold you by making you feel seen, understood and not alone.
A song I’m currently playing on repeat is Kitenge by Nviiri the Storyteller off his new EP.
People don’t know that I have a twin brother. It's always funny when I mention it because they gasp and want to know everything. The first question is always, "Do you look alike?" And I have to explain that we do not, actually.
A movie everyone should watch is The White Tiger on Netflix. There's a reason it's been nominated in the best-adapted screenplay category for the Oscars.
I am currently readingManchester Happened by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi.
My dream destination is The Maldives. My favourite destination has been right here in Kenya. Lamu. It's paradise.
I prefer texts over calls. Though I do five-hour calls, but only with close friends and family.
The perfect place for a first date, if it's dinner, Five Senses. If it's lunch, Tapas Ceviche. If it's coffee, Artcaffe.
My guilty pleasure is wine. I love it so much I'm actually taking sommelier classes.
My favourite card game is Texas hold 'em poker. I love to win.
When I was 13, I wanted to do exactly what I'm doing now. I wanted to be a writer and a filmmaker.
When it comes to keeping secrets, I want to say I’m a 10 but that would be a lie. Let's go with a strong 7.
I prefer glasses to contacts. I wear mine to see but also as a fashion statement.
